Larry Joseph Pizza, Jr.

BERLIN — Larry Joseph Pizza, Jr., age 72, of Mystic Harbour, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Larry J. Pizza, Sr. and Kathryn Mae Pizza.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Pizza, and his beloved dog, Fred. Larry and Fred both loved walking on the Boardwalk and visiting with people. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Light; brother-in-law, Paul Light; nephew, Thomas Light; and niece Jennifer Dottellis.

Cremation followed his death. Services will be private for the family. Letters on condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Paul Dennis Simonetti

BERLIN — Paul Dennis Simonetti, age 76, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Angelo Simonetti and Dorothy (Runge) Simonetti.

Paul was born on April 6, 1947 and raised in Hudson County, N.J. He lived in Bergen County, apart from a short residence in California, before settling down in Berlin for the last two decades of his life. He was a mechanic by trade. Paul’s legacy spans four children, eight grandchildren and the countless lives he helped and impacted during his life. He enjoyed playing the piano and had a musical side that we all inherited. Paul was a fixer and a humanitarian; he was constantly looking for tasks he could accomplish to help someone out, because at his core he was a man who lived to help others, even after death as an organ donor.

Among all else, Paul was a family man; whether it was making lasagna and meatballs for Christmas dinner, teaching his grandchildren to drive, or sitting in his favorite chair after a long day with Elaine by his side. He loved his family more than anything in the world and will be tremendously missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elaine (née Trier), and his four children, Paul, and his wife, Sharmon; Nicole (Krasner), and her husband Bruce, Matt and his wife Jen, and John. In addition, he is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Nevada, Dori, Corinne, Jette, H. Zachary, Sophia, Samuel, and Bridget.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan, Dorothy (Sissy), and Elaine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at noon at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. All are welcome to gather at the Krasner/Simonetti house after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franciscan Bread For The Poor Inc. (St. Francis Breadline (stfrancisbreadline.org), to continue Paul’s legacy of compassion and helping others.

Paul Craig Buckley

OCEAN CITY — Paul Craig Buckley, beloved brother and cherished uncle, passed away on July 31, 2023.

Born Jan. 18, 1941 (he’s pretty sure) in Robertsdale, Pa. to Robert Leroy and Dorothy Louise. He joined the Coast Guard after high school and was stationed in Newfoundland.

He spent most of his life in lower Delaware and Ocean City, close to brother Ron and his family. Uncle Craig will always be remembered for his strong fashion sense and discernment for a high-quality brand. He was well-known at the “church store” and couldn’t pass up a good deal. He was also an avid gardener, painter, and world class billiards player at different points in his life.

Craig was proceeded in death by his brothers, Richard and Clifford; mother Dorothy; and father Robert. He is survived by one brother, Robert (Ron) Buckley and sister-in-law Pam (Greer); nieces and nephews Amanda Buckley and her significant other Brian Robertson, Sean Buckley and his significant other Samantha Akshar, Amy Gray and her husband Brandon Gray; great nieces Zoey Gray, Ruby Gray and Wren Robertson; great nephew Otto Robertson; and a great deal of extended family. He was a great uncle, brother, and son and we will miss him greatly. We love you, Uncle Craig, Happy Birthday.

Kayla Brynn Huntsberry

WILLARDS — Kayla Brynn Huntsberry, age 24, of Willards, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 12, 2024. She was born in Salisbury, MD and was the daughter of Timothy (Tim) Huntsberry and Laura Lewis.

Kayla was a 2016 graduate of Parkside High School. She was always so full of determination and this determination is what drove her to graduate a year early from high school. Kayla was a genuine lover of animals. She had several dogs, cats, geckos, bunnies, etc. Most recently, her best buddy was her Shepherd/Lab mix Tank. In addition to her animals, she had a special love for music, her friends, and those that she cared for in her line of work as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Kayla and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Kayla is survived by her parents, her father Timothy Huntsberry and his wife Melissa, of Smithsburg; her mother, Laura Lewis and husband Bruce Lewis, of Willards; brother, Cory Lewis; grandparents, Dale and Carolyn Detrwo, Robert and Mary Huntsberry, Ralph and Ruth Lewis, Barbara Fleming, and Robert and Dianne Besso; special bonus parents, Kimberly and Allen Mumford; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and some very close friends.

Kayla was preceded in death by her late grandmother, Vicky Detrow; late grandfather, Ronald Fleming; and late uncle, Robert Huntsberry, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at the Willards Lions Club, 36393 Hearn Street, Willards, Md. 21874, officiated by Pastor Pam Ward of Friendship Church of Berlin. A viewing will be held two hours prior. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren in Hagerstown from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal shelter or rescue of your choice, in memory of Kayla, or to Friendship Church of Berlin, 10537 Friendship Road, Berlin, Md. 21811, or the Willards Volunteer Fire Department, 7370 Main Street, Willards, Md. 21874.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.