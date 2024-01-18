ACSA Presented 2023 Angler of the Year Awards

by

bThe Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association (ACSA) presented the 2023 Angler of the Year awards for both ocean and bay at their annual year end banquet. Shown in photo from left to right are John McFalls, secretary of ACSA, Brian Reynolds, 2023 Ocean Angler of the Year and Shaun Flaherty, 2023 Bay Angler of the Year.