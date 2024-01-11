Pictured, front from left, are Jude Damouni, Ayla Yonker and Ashton Browne; and, back, Kain Crossett, Beckett Green and Jake Timmons. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Worcester Preparatory School sophomores Kain Crossett, Beckett Green, Ayla Yonker, Ashton Browne, Jude Damouni and Jake Timmons have been selected to attend the prestigious Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) leadership programs in Maryland and Delaware this summer.

HOBY, founded in 1958 by veteran actor Hugh O’Brian, is renowned as the country’s top youth leadership development organization.

Over the years, HOBY has graduated exceptional leaders who have made a significant difference within the global society through effective and compassionate leadership. The Leadership Seminar, which welcomes hundreds of sophomores from across Maryland and Delaware, provides a platform for students to expand their understanding of leadership potential and personal development. Through immersive experiences, guest speakers, panel discussions, and hands-on activities, students learn about personal, group, and societal leadership.

A career lunch facilitates meaningful conversations between students and professionals, promoting knowledge about education, careers and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the program emphasizes the connection between leadership and volunteerism through a group community service project.