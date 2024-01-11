Optimist Club to Hold Scholarship Raffle

cMembers of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club gathered together recently to prepare the mailing of tickets for the club’s 2024 scholarship raffle to benefit the students of Stephen Decatur High School. Beginning in 1989 and running through 2023, $1.9 million in scholarships have been presented to students from Stephen Decatur High School. Tickets may also be purchased at the boat show in February.