ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The new year holds promise for all you Lambs who know how to take advantage of the opportunities out there. The key is keeping a positive attitude.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Over the course of this new year, you beautiful Bovines will continue bulldozing the barriers that stand between you and the success of your long-term plans.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The new year kicks off with a major decision about a job change that could involve a lot of travel. The choice you make could influence other decisions down the line.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Familial relationships continue to have a strong influence on whatever long-term decisions you make involving both your career and your personal life.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Any decisions that you put off making last year should be confronted and dealt with as soon as possible. You need to clear away the past and make room for the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Last year’s disappointments are history. Expect to see more opportunities opening up and waiting for you to use them to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You still have some trouble spots lingering from last year. Resolve them so that you can move on to tackle more rewarding situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Developments in the year ahead can be more challenging than you had expected, but the rewards will be well worth your efforts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You are the Philosopher of the Zodiac, and your wisdom will go a long way in helping you deal with the challenges of the upcoming year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Take stock of what you propose to do in the new year and get started as soon as possible. On another note, last year’s critics turn into this year’s admirers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This year, the typically gentle Water Bearer can reveal a hidden streak of steel that few people suspected you had; they will be surprised to see how you use it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Although new friends open up different social vistas, your penchant for privacy is still strong and allows you the quiet time you need to indulge in your creative gifts.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have deep reservoirs of strength that give you extraordinary staying power amid the most difficult conditions.

