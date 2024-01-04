Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Jan. 5-6: Children’s Theater Show

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater’s “Mean Girls, Jr. – The Musical” will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center on 40th Street in Ocean City, on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 each and may be purchased online at https://www.ococean.com/performing-arts-center/upcoming-events/ or the Ocean City Convention Welcome Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: Monthly Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association will be held at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 23rd Street and Coastal Highway. Special guest speaker will be Scott Lenox of “Fish In OC.” The topic will be flounder fishing. The public is cordially invited. Food and refreshments available from 6:15 p.m.”

Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13: Diabetes Workshop

Learn how to better manage your Type 2 diabetes through MAC’s Living Well Diabetes Self-Management workshop to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 2024, from 2-4:30 p.m. The free workshops will be held at the Ocean Pines Library at 11107 Cathell Road in Berlin. The six-week workshop is beneficial for Type 2 Diabetics, Pre-Diabetics and their caregivers. For more information on this and MAC’s other Living Well classes, or to register, call Jill Kenney at 410-742-0505, ext. 159, or email her at [email protected].

Jan. 10, 17: Strategic Plan Sessions

Salisbury University’s Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) is currently seeking Berlin resident input on a new strategic plan. Town residents are invited to community listening sessions to share their opinions and ideas as the town plans for the future. There are currently two sessions planned, including Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Berlin Library, 13 Harrison Avenue, Berlin and Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street, Berlin.

Jan. 12: Prayer Breakfast

Greater Ocean City Chamber’s Dreams & Determination Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 am in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Bayfront Ballroom. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/47WnfBZ. For sponsorship information contact Amy Thompson via email: [email protected].

Jan. 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, will host from 4-6 p.m., carryout or eat-in. Cost is $14 for one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for a single crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

Jan. 12-18: Berlin Restaurant Week

Townwide in Berlin. Pick up a ticket at the Berlin Welcome Center or participant restaurants. Dine out and get it stamped at three different restaurants. Place your card in the drawing box at the Welcome Center for a chance to win restaurant gift cards. facebook.com/townofberlinmd.

Jan. 13: Indoor Flea Market, Breakfast

At Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, from 8 a.m. to noon. Shoppers welcome. Flea market and breakfast items for sale. For more information, contact 410-641-2186 or [email protected].

Jan. 13: Bull & Oyster Roast

American Legion Post 166, Ocean City, and Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 166, will host from 3-6 p.m. Tickets $55 each or table of eight $400. Menu includes pit beef, pit ham, oysters, oyster stew, cole slaw, potato salad, desserts, draft beer and soda. Only 200 tickets available. For information call 301-289-3166.

Jan. 18: Republican Women Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting its General Meeting at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant, Bishopville. Talks will include current Maryland legislation and what actions that we can take to support our legislators in their ongoing efforts and we will be given insights on the Governor’s “Dozen Legislative Initiatives”. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. Cost of the luncheon is $35 all inclusive. For more information contact us by email@[email protected] or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.