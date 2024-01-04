Patrick Brown

OCEAN PINES — Patrick Brown, 62, of Ocean Pines, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. He was a loving husband. He was a caring father. He was a loyal brother.

Born in Baltimore, Pat was the son of the late Mick and Jean Brown. He helped found the Towson University chapter of Kappa Sigma. He was an athlete in his youth and later found great pride and fulfillment coaching lacrosse at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Va.

After 20 years away, Pat returned to Ocean Pines in 2020 to spend his retirement close to friends, family and salt water. He loved spending time with those he loved, whether it be golfing, fishing on his boat or spending an evening by the wood stove.

Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Brown; his brother, Mickey Brown; and two sisters, Diane and Kerry Brown.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Katie Brown and her husband Zachary Hoyle; a brother, Terry Brown; two sisters, Donna Angelozzi and Debbie Dougherty; several nieces, nephews and in-laws; and his grand-dog, Chief.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS United Mid-Atlantic, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 (https://alsmidatlantic.org/ways-to-give/make-a-tribute-gift/).

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Rhea Ireland Wiles

BERLIN — Rhea Ireland Wiles passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in the arms of her husband Tony.

Born in Milford, Del. in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Fred Ireland and Losetta Jester Ireland. She grew up in Ellendale, Del. where her father was a rural mail carrier.

Rhea was a 1957 graduate of Milford High School and was still connected with many of her former classmates. In high school, she was a multi-sport athlete, president of the student council and a Representative to Girls State and Girls Nation. She then entered Western Maryland College (McDaniel) on a Methodist scholarship and continued to excel in academics and as an athlete. She was Chairperson of the Judicial Board, recognized in Who’s Who in American Colleges and was voted the Homecoming Queen and a member of the May court.

After college, she and Tony were married and eventually resided in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Initially she worked for the New Jersey Employment Agency, and upon relocating to Virginia she had a long, successful career in real estate with Wellborn, Chimney House and Long & Foster. She earned many awards for her real estate production and service and influenced her two sons to pursue careers in real estate. Rhea continued to love sports throughout her life, especially golf, and was proud of the hole in one she made at age 80. Rhea was a quietly kind, strong and religious woman who raised a generation of children and grandchildren in her image. She never met a stranger and loved all who came into contract with her, unconditionally and without judgement.

She is survived by Tony, her husband of 62 years; her sister, Fredetta McCormick; her two sons, Kevin Wiles (Tracey), and Jamie Wiles (Holly); her daughter Kelly Loiacono (John); her nine grandchildren, Johnny Loiacono, Billy Wiles, Joey Loiacono, Taylor Wiles, Cami Wiles, Sienna Wiles, Samantha Wiles, Edy Loiacono, and Tanner Wiles. She is also survived by her two nieces, Kathy McCormick and Siobhan Christiansen, and her nephew, Jim McCormick.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 4, 2024, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, Md. 21811. A reception and fellowship immediately followed.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via Burbage Funeral Home at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin. PayPal: Berlin-Bethany United Methodist Church.

Ronald ZuWallack

WEST OCEAN CITY — Ronald ZuWallack, 79, of West Ocean City, passed away, surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital.

Born on Nov. 10, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., Ron and his family became residents in the Catonsville area. Ron graduated from St. Mark’s Elementary School, Catonsville High School, and Catonsville Community College. Ron also served in the Army National Guard of Maryland and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Being a natural born salesman with lots of charm, Ron entered the high-tech world and sold computers for various well-known companies. After a while, he developed an interest in flooring and spent his last working years selling and installing many different floor coverings.

Ron loved life and his family. He was a very positive person who saw the “glass as half full” and he had the ability to fix just about anything that was broken. He was kind, honest, generous, and funny (he made everyone laugh). He had a reputation as a jokester and everyone loved being with him. He loved and enjoyed boats, being on the water, walks on the beach, arcade games, putt-putt, and especially children and animals. He had many pets over his lifetime and he loved and spoiled all of them. Ron was very loved and is greatly missed. There is and was only one Ronnie Z (The Z Man).

Ron leaved behind “the love of his life” Margaret, his loving son, Barret, his tight-knit family, which includes his brothers, Robert and Fred, his sister, Mary, and their families. His grandsons and his many nieces and nephews always remember fondly their fun adventures with their “Uncle Ronnie”. He left all of us with many outstanding memories.

Ron’s dying wishes included being cremated and a memorial mass at St. Mark’s Chapel in Catonsville, to be held on Jan. 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Ron asked folks to make donations in his name to his favorite charities: The Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd. Berlin, Md. 21811 and The Defenders of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Rd. Phoenix, Md. 21131. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Many thanks to those who loved and helped Ronnie over the years with his health challenges. Thank you also for your prayers, kind thoughts, and expressions of sympathy. Your heartfelt wishes are greatly appreciated.

Lisa Ann Cropper

BERLIN — On Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, Lisa Ann Cropper, 60, loving mother to three children, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord at the John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community.

She died after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Lackawanna, N.Y. on December 24, 1963, she was the daughter of Michael and Lisa Zurat.

On Oct. 3, 1987, she married Richard Cropper Jr. They raised three beautiful children, Richard, Anna, and Corey.

Lisa had a passion for reading, animals, church and helping others. She was known for her love of ice cream and sitting outside in the sunshine.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Michael Zurat. She is survived by her mother, Lisa Zurat; her brother David Zurat; her half-sister Shannon and her half-brother Colin; her son Richard Cropper and his wife Jami Cropper; her daughter Anna Cropper (Travis); her son Corey Cropper (Mallory); and three grandchildren who she loved Sophia, Aubree and Levi Cropper.

A prayer will be held in her name at Saint Peters Lutheran Church of Ocean City and Wilson United Methodist Church of Bishopville on Sunday, Jan. 7.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 54879, Los Angeles, Calif. 90054 or the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Mary A. Wright

FENWICK ISLAND — Mary A. Wright, age 85, of Fenwick Island, Del., died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Macky and Pam Stansell Hospice House in Ocean Pines.

She was born in Glen Cove, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Stanley Fraser and Adelaide Carey (Humphrey) Fraser.

She was a wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was a member of St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City, past president of St. Paul’s Alter Guild, a volunteer at Shepherd’s Crook Food Pantry and past president of Fenwick Island Ladies Club.

She is survived by three children, Tracey E. Wright of Silver Spring, Kristan F. Wimbish and husband Paul of Annapolis and Matthew C. Wright of Ocean City; a sister, Susan Bixby of Bethany Beach, Del; three grandchildren, Kyle J. Wimbish, James and Elizabeth Cavanaugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Wright and a brother, William Fraser.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church 302 Baltimore Ave. Ocean City, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.