aCraZy LadyZ, a local boutique, presented a check to Coastal Hospice for $6,490. The boutqiue does an annual fundraising trip where they pick a local charity on the Lower Eastern Shore. CraZy LadyZ along with Braemar Travel match half of the contributions from their customers that sign up. Pictured from left to right are Tammy Patrick, Coastal Hospice, director of advancement, Jan Patterson and Louise Reardon.