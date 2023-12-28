NEWARK– In a change from previous years, the school board will begin budget review in January.

The Worcester County Board of Education this month modified its meeting calendar to add two budget work sessions. The meetings are set for Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 at the central office.

“The board has expressed some interest in having some additional time to work through the budget for FY25,” Chief Financial Officer Vince Tolbert said. “To support this the superintendent is proposing the revised 2023-2024 board of ed meeting schedule, which includes two additional budget work sessions, one on January 8 and one on January 9.”

Tolbert said the additional work sessions would give the board more of a chance to review the budget details and to have open discussion regarding the budget before it is finalized at the board’s regular February meeting. Todd Ferrante, president of the school board, acknowledged the change.

“I think our board members are aware of this,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the updated meeting schedule. The added January meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the central office.

In years past, the board has held a budget work session in February. Following last year’s work session, school board member Katie Addis voiced concerns about the limited amount of time the board had to review the budget and get questions answered.

The updated meeting schedule includes the budget work sessions on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 as well as a Feb. 6 budget work session. The budget is expected to be finalized at the regular February board meeting on Feb. 20.