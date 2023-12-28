OCEAN CITY — The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater recently announced the upcoming production of “Mean Girls, Jr. – The Musical” will be performed in January.

The production will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center on 40th Street in Ocean City, on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

“Mean Girls Jr-The Musical” tells the hilarious story of Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna and was unprepared for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: a suburban high school. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign with Cady going undercover as an aspiring Plastic.

Tickets are available for $15 each and may be purchased online at https://www.ococean.com/performing-arts-center/upcoming-events/ or the Ocean City Convention Welcome Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Children’s Theater acknowledges and is grateful for the special funding awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Worcester County Arts Council, The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, and The Berlin Lions Club.

“Mean Girls, Jr.” is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI).