Veterans Celebrate Founding of the Marine Corps

by

cAround the world every year on Nov. 10,  active duty Marines and members of Marine Corps veteran associations gather to celebrate the birthday of the founding of the Marine Corps. That tradition was upheld by the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League when it held its celebration at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.  Marine veterans Bob Broderick and Jim Wright, Marine Recruiter Mark Sanchez from Salisbury, and Marine veteran Don Coffin are pictured escorting the cake into the ball.