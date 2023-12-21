Things I Like – December 22, 2023

Smell of a real Christmas tree

Big wave photos

The Christmas morning exhaustion when the kids are little

My teenager liking to work

Reflecting while driving in silence

Smiles on youth athletes’ faces

A puppy as a Christmas gift

Birthday greetings on Facebook

A tree wrapped with holiday lights

Classic Christmas movies

Not working the day after Christmas

