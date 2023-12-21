OCFD personnel are pictured during training exercises this month. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Fire Department’s Fire/EMS Division has taken a significant leap in advancing the skills and expertise of its EMS clinicians through an innovative cadaver lab training session held at headquarters.

The groundbreaking training was organized by Community911 Training, LLC, a Massachusetts-based company renowned for its specialized training programs for emergency responders.

The cadaver lab training stands out as it allows practitioners to work with real human anatomy, which cannot be replicated by mannequins or virtual simulations. Such realistic training is crucial, as Ocean City paramedics and EMTs must be ready for anything in the field, from stopping bleeding to performing advanced airway procedures like intubation, often in life-saving situations.

Evidence has shown that cadaver lab training significantly enhances anatomical knowledge, allowing clinicians to fully integrate and apply the techniques they will need in emergency situations. In the high-pressure field of emergency and field medicine, every minute is critical. This training not only expedites the delivery of care but also boosts the confidence of Ocean City EMS clinicians.

Fire/EMS Division Deputy Chief Chris Shaffer expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“This hands-on training with cadaver tissue provides our EMS Clinicians with the most realistic experience our team can receive,” said Shaffer. “We can’t thank the Ocean City Paramedics Foundation enough for their continued commitment to education and providing our team with the best of the best.”

This valuable program was funded by the Ocean City Paramedic Foundation, a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to the training of Ocean City Paramedics and the acquisition of essential equipment. The foundation’s commitment ensures the highest life-saving capabilities for the community. To learn more about their initiatives and support their mission, visit www.ocpf.org.