Sara Davis Thompson

BERLIN — Sara Davis Thompson, age 85, died after a long illness on Dec. 15, 2023, at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Berlin on Sept. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Elizabeth C. Davis. She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard E. Thompson, who passed away in 1991.

Sara was a past member of the Berlin Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was an aide at Buckingham Elementary School for 10 years and was then a substitute teacher at Stephen Decatur High School for over 30 years. She was appointed to the Worcester County Board of Education in 1995 and was elected to that position until the end of 2020, making her the longest serving board member in the State of Maryland.

In January of 2021, she was honored to have the board room at the Worcester County central office named after her. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin and served on the vestry several times. She also volunteered at St. Paul’s Church Mouse at least once a week for several years. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her many friends and family, whom she loved to spoil.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Miles Thompson and his wife Kelly of Ocean City; her daughter, Susan Thompson Hutchinson and her husband Eric of Berlin; four grandchildren, Amanda Shenton (Jordan) of Suffolk, Va., DJ Thompson of Berlin, Nathan Thompson (Sierra) of Berlin, and Miles Thompson of Ocean City; and two great-grandchildren whom she adored, Kayleigh and Jaina Shenton of Suffolk, Va.

A viewing was held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A funeral service was held on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. Mtr. Suz Southern and Rev. Carl Mosley presided. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 429, Berlin, Md. 21811, or the Berlin Volunteer Company, 214 N. Main St, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

Frances J. Michael-Murray

BERLIN — Frances J. Michael-Murray, age 80, went peacefully into the arms of our lord, peacefully at home holding the hand of the love of her life and husband of 38 years, Rodney Murray.

Fran was born on July 22, 1942, in Forestville, Va. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Byrd Jones. She was preceded in death also by a sister, Nancy Jones, and a brother, Alvin Jones, whom she loved very much.

Fran is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Rodney A. Murray. Where you saw one of them the other was not far behind. They were both long-time, active members of Taylorville Christian Church and they both shared a love of reading, collecting art and antiques, traveling, and entertaining. Fran was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and loved nothing more than a good old-fashioned political debate. Fran is survived by her two daughters, Shelly Posey and her husband John of La Plata, Md., and a daughter, Sandra Haentschke and her husband David of Mayodan, N.C.

Fran is also survived by her three bonus daughters of Rod’s, Sherri Brickey and her husband Darel of Salisbury, Robin Row and her husband Mike of Marshall, Va. as well as Kimberly Iacona and her husband Mark of Berlin. Between them they have 14 grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren whom they idolized. Fran is survived by three brothers, Richard Leith and his wife Lyn of Strasburg, Va., Lonnie Jones and his wife Dawn of Quantico and Clyde Jones and his wife Dorea of Stafford, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Yordy and her husband Gary of Heathsville, Va., and a sister-in-law, Artie Jones of Sandston, Va. Fran is survived by too many to list friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her partner in crime, whom she adored, Ella, her rescue chihuahua whom she idolized and ella idolized her mom too.

Fran will be missed and never forgotten; she touched many lives and volunteered her time to help those in need. A celebration of life will be held and announced to honor a life well lived sometime in March at Fran’s church, Taylorville United Christian Church. A catered lunch will be served in the church hall afterwards.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting that you make donations to Taylorville Christian Church/Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 456, Berlin, Md. 21811

Arrangements are in the care of eastern shore cremation and funeral service located at 504 Franklin Ave., Berlin, Md. 21811. If you would like to leave condolences for the family, please visit:

https://www.easternshorecremation.com/obituaries/frances-j-michael-murray?obid=30109345#/obituaryinfo