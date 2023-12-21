Buckingham Elementary Girls Run First 5K

aParticipants in Buckingham Elementary School’s Girls on the Run program recently completed their first 5k. The 10-week program, designed for third and fourth graders, includes lessons to help the girls gain self-confidence, while learning how to be a friend and have friends, while creating a fun, safe, positive environment for them. The team, which in its second year at Buckingham consisted of 14 students, is sponsored in part by United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.