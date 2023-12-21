Tech MD, formerly Cards Technology, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its location in Ocean Pines. Cards Technology is now Tech MD, featuring enhanced service offerings, better IT services and faster response times. Above, representatives from Tech MD and the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce are pictured cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Submitted Photo

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $157,718,494 in revenue from slot machines and table games during November 2023, down $5,652,970 (-3.5%) compared to November 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in November 2023 totaled $66,150,282, a decrease of $1,561,142 (-2.3%) compared to November 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in November 2023 totaled $47,727,562, a decrease of $1,527,874 (-3.1 %) compared to November 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for November 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,275 slot machines, 207 table games), $66,641,884 in November 2023, a decrease of $4,964,304 (-6.9%) from November 2022.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,850 slot machines, 179 table games), $58,030,400 in November 2023, an increase of $890,850 (1.6%) from November 2022.

Horseshoe Casino (1,374 slot machines, 122 table games), $14,600,437 in November 2023, a decrease of $1,731,347 (-10.6%) from November 2022.

Ocean Downs Casino (844 slot machines, 19 table games), $7,066,674 in November 2023, an increase of $460,961 (7.0%) from November 2022.

Hollywood Casino (696 slot machines, 22 table games), $6,818,038 in November 2023, an increase of $7,199 (0.1%) from November 2022.

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games), $4,561,060 in November 2023, a decrease of $316,330 (-6.5%) from November 2022.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities.

X

Firm Recognized

SALISBURY – Building Design+Construction magazine again ranked Becker Morgan Group as one of the nation’s top architecture/engineering (AE) firms in the 2023 Giants 400 Report.

The annual report ranks leading firms nationwide, with a record 552 firms participating this year. Becker Morgan Group ranked No. 64 and was recognized as a leader in numerous sector-specific categories.

Ronald Morgan, AIA, president and founder of Becker Morgan Group, continues to attribute the firm’s success to its clients and staff.

Morgan remarks, “We remain grateful for our clients’ trust and confidence in our staff’s unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of design.”

Becker Morgan Group ranked in the following categories: hospitality (No. 30), education/K-12 schools (No. 88), government (No. 67), healthcare (No. 119), multi-family (No. 138), office (No. 132), retail (No. 51), industrial (No. 66), sports (No. 91), and cultural (No. 67).

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Learn more at www.beckermorgan.com.

X

Practice Joins Health System

SALISBURY – Chesapeake Health Care is delighted to announce the newest additions to our growing family of healthcare providers.

Dr. Mitchell Gittelman and Maria Garde, PA-C, along with their dedicated team, have joined forces with Chesapeake Health Care, bringing over two decades of experience in family medicine right here to Salisbury.

Gittelman, a cornerstone of our community’s healthcare for 20 years, led a local family medicine practice with a focus on compassionate and attentive care.

He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, School of Osteopathic Medicine and has been practicing on the Eastern Shore since 1999.

Garde, PA-C, has a Master of Physician Science degree from St. Francis University, and boasts more than 20 years of expertise in family medicine. Together, they offer comprehensive healthcare for individuals and families ages six and above.

Gittelman said, “I am thrilled to join Chesapeake Health Care and its compassionate and dedicated team of healthcare providers. Our practice is a perfect complement to Chesapeake Health Care’s existing offerings, and we look forward to working together.”

Brian Holland, CEO of Chesapeake Health Care, echoed this excitement, stating, “We are pleased that Dr. Mitchell Gittelman and his staff are joining our growing team of medical providers. Dr. Gittelman is well-known in the community for his compassion and attentiveness to care, and we look forward the positive impact this collaboration will have on our community.”

The addition of Gittelman, Garde, and their team aligns seamlessly with Chesapeake Health Care’s commitment to providing outstanding healthcare to our community. Whether you’re an existing patient or new to our family, we extend a warm welcome to experience the exceptional care that defines Chesapeake Health Care. For appointments and inquiries, please contact Chesapeake Health Care at 410-749-1015 or visit www.ChesapeakeHC.org.

Chesapeake Health Care, established in 1994, is a multidisciplinary healthcare practice providing quality care to more than 55,000 patients annually in the Lower Eastern Shore across Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland. With a team of approximately 150 providers and 16 locations, Chesapeake Health Care offers a broad spectrum of healthcare services to the region’s patients, including adult and family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, mental health, dental, school-based health centers, and pharmacy services.

X

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – Tim Robertson, Maintenance Technician with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has been promoted to maintenance supervisor.

This promotion comes in recognition of Robertson’s outstanding dedication and contributions to the company over the past six years.

In his new role as maintenance supervisor, Robertson will be responsible for overseeing and managing maintenance projects, ensuring they are completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

This includes training new maintenance technicians, managing resources effectively, and implementing best practices to optimize maintenance processes.

For more information about SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate and their Property Management division, please contact Rick Tilghman at [email protected] or 410.543.2440.