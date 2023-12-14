OCEAN CITY – Bids for two water treatment plant projects in Ocean City came in under budget this week.

On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council opened bids for two planned projects at the Gorman Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The first project, to be paid for with a $2 million bond, is the addition of ferric chloride facilities. Officials say the facilities will enable the plant to utilize ferric chloride to improve the water treatment process.

This week, the town received two bids to complete the project. M2 Construction submitted a total bid of $1,930,750, while Johnston Construction submitted a total bid of $1,784,826.

“The budget for this was $2 million and that was a bond,” said City Manager Terry McGean.

Councilman Peter Buas then made a motion to accept the bids and send them back to town staff for further review. The motion passed in a 7-0 vote.

The council on Tuesday also opened bids for the rehabilitation of two existing clarifiers at the treatment plant.

Public Works Director Hal Adkins said the project was bonded at $11.25 million. The first bid, submitted by M2 Construction, came in at $6,374,690, while the second bid, submitted by Johnston Construction, came in at $4,975,514.

A motion to accept the bids and send them back to staff for further review also passed by a unanimous vote.