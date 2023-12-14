Salvation Army Holds “Love Beyond Christmas” Campaign

cSalvation Army’s “Love Beyond Christmas” campaign includes donations, gifts and bell ringing. Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association (WRSPA) donated toys and winter-wear at their November luncheon. Pictured from left to right is Michael Murray, guest, Allen Brown, WRSPA executive board, Pam Gregory, United Way representative, and Carla Duls, Maryland Retired School Personnel Association president.