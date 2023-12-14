OCEAN CITY — The 26th Annual NOEL (Nothing Other than Eating and Loving) Christmas Day Dinner, a feeding ministry of St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, welcomes all.

This will be a safe, loving place to gather whether you are hungry for food or companionship. The dinner unites a diverse community – from those who are in need of a meal, to homeless brothers and sisters, to those who find themselves alone on Christmas Day. We all become one family at one table.

This year, there will not be a need to distribute pantry items, toiletries, hats, gloves, scarves, etc., to those who attend this dinner. Instead, all these items are available regularly, four days a week, through the church’s food pantry, Shepherd’s Crook.

The church is requesting help with the desserts and side dishes: mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, or any special dish that you make and would like to donate. If anyone is willing to donate food, please let the church know in advance so that representatives can keep track.

Food donations will be accepted on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m.-noon. If you’d like to donate food or volunteer to set up the dinner, please call Jody Farley at 410-289-3453 ext. 101.

Monetary donations are always welcome. Please send them to St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Be sure to note NOEL on your check.