Kiwanis Club Holds Annual Coat and Toy Drives

by

bThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City received enormous support for its annual coat and toy drive. Coat drive co-chairs, Kitty Wrench and Sue Wineke collected over 300 coats while toy drive chair, Dave Landis, collected 3 full SUV loads of toys. All toys sewer delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. in Snow Hill for distribution.