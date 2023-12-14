November Police Stats

OCEAN CITY – At this week’s Police Commission meeting, statistics for the Ocean City Police Department’s month of November were reviewed.

The report, prepared by OC Police Crime Analyst Brandon Reim, was highlighted by a 21% drop in total calls for service this November compared to last November with a combined 2,568 officer and citizen calls. Last November there were 3,097 total service calls and in November 2021 there were 2,915.

The top 10 calls for service in November (percentage difference noted from last November) were traffic stops, 391 (a 30% decrease); assist fire/EMS, 110 (19% decline); assist citizen or motorist, 98 (31% drop); 911 hang up, 56 (6% increase); suspicious person or activity 48 (9% jump); premise alarm, 40 (2% decrease); check on welfare, 38 (16% decline); assist other agency, 36 (3% decrease); disorderly, 34 (13% decrease); and animal complaint, 30 (23% decrease).

Additional service calls in order with November 2022 figures included were parking complaints/violations, 24 (36); warrant attempt or arrest, 23 (13); collisions, 20 (21); BOLO (Be On The Lookout), 15 (15); protective/summons service, 14 (16); city ordinance violation, 12 (5); domestic assault/dispute, 11 (13); theft already occurred, 10 (13); trespassing, seven (13); assault already occurred, six (12); malicious destruction of property, six (11); breaking and entering, five (two); civil dispute, four (10); fight in progress, 3 (zero); and CDS violations, 3 (26).

On the enforcement front, custodial arrests declined 27 percent in November, from 73 last November (83 in November 2021). There were four drug arrests (from six last November), 11 DUI arrests (13 last November) and three weapons arrests (six last November)

Also included in the November report was a review of smoking citations in 2023. Through November, there have been 111 smoking citations issued on the Boardwalk, representing an 86% decline from 2022 and a 90% decrease from 2021. There were 424 smoking citations issued in 2020 and 104 in 2019.

Additionally, there have been zero littering citations issued in 2023 compared to 12 in 2022, 14 in 2021 and seven in 2020.

X

Armed Robbery

POCOMOKE – Authorities are investigating an auto parts store’s armed robbery in Pocomoke.

On Dec. 7, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation responded to Advance Auto Parts, 509 Linden Avenue, Pocomoke City, to assist members of the Pocomoke City Police Department with a strong-arm robbery investigation.

It was learned that the suspects entered the business, assaulted an employee, and left with an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency. A vehicle description was shared with allied agencies to include Virginia authorities as the vehicle was last seen southbound on US 13.

A short time later it was learned that Virginia authorities were involved in a vehicle pursuit southbound on US 13 with a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle. Ultimately the suspects were taken into custody at the end of the pursuit in Exmore, Va.

Detectives and members of the Pocomoke City Police Department are working collaboratively with police agencies in Virginia to determine if these suspects are involved in other robberies that have occurred in Virginia.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has assumed the Advanced Auto Parts investigation and anyone that may have relevant information is asked to contact Detective Keith Layton. He may be reached by e-mail [email protected] or call 410-632-1111.