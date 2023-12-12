Participants in the New Year’s Day Penguin Swim are pictured taking the plunge for Atlantic General Hospital. Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – Preparations are well underway for Atlantic General Hospital’s 30th Annual Penguin Swim set for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The plunge will once take place in front of the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street in Ocean City.

All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband that allows access to the swim area. Advance online registration is recommended. Participants can register online by visiting www.aghpenguinswim.org. The registration fee is $30 per participant if registering on or before Dec. 30. The registration fee is $35 per participant if registering on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2-4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands and shirts early. Participants will also receive an additional Penguin Swim item during advance check-in.

Event day registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m., ending promptly at 11:30 a.m., with the main event at noon on the beach at 91st Street. The time in between will be full of fun activities the whole family will enjoy like costume contests, face painting, mermaids and more.

The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 11:45 a.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.

The awards ceremony will take place in the atrium immediately following the swim. Special recognition awards will be given to the oldest and youngest penguins and the Penguin who traveled the furthest. Trophies for first, second and third place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for: Adults (19 & Over); Youth (18 & Under); Teams/Businesses; Community Groups/Organizations; Youth/Family.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can still participate in the Cyber Swim. Register online, then take an ice-cold dip wherever you are and post a photo or video of your personal Penguin Swim on social media using #OCPenguinSwim. Make sure your post is public so we can see it.

Proceeds from the event, gathered through corporate sponsorships and participant fundraising, support the strategic plans undertaken by Atlantic General Hospital to uphold their mission to improve individual and community health. Atlantic General Hospital is a 501(c)3 organization.