Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Dec. 8: Christmas Concert

Hosted by Stevenson United Methodist Church, the Arlene Reichert Memorial Concert Series presents Community Christmas Concert and Traditional Carol Sing-along at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Stevenson UMC organist Ty Thompson, S. Paul UMC Concert Choir, Buckingham Elementary School Choir, Whatcoat UMC Chancel Choir and Stevenson UMC Praise Band. A love offering will be taken to benefit St. Paul UMC Stained Glass Restoration Fund. Fun for the entire family.

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.

Dec. 9: Holiday Craft Show

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Selbyville Elks 2173, 13308 Worcester Highway, Bishopville, Md. 21813. There will be 15 different vendors. There will be a bake sale table, Chinese Auction and the Elks will have burgers and hotdogs for sale. If you are interested in becoming a Boy Scout with Troop 2173 you must be 11 years old or in the fifth grade. If you wish to donate or have any questions about this event, call Eileen Dudley at 443-880-7180.

Dec. 9: Ocean City Comic Con

Convention Center 40th St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Features hundreds of guests, vendors, exhibitors, cosplayers, and artists on the show floor. Kids 10 & older $12, kids 9 & under free. oceancitycomiccon.com.

Dec. 9: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. There will be a summary of this year’s kids fishing events, Teach A Kid To Fish and The Youth Fishing Contest. Also the Walt Boge Memorial Fishing Contest awards will be presented and all things fishing discussed. Members are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or donation for Diakonia shelter. All welcome.

Dec. 9: Breakfast With Santa

The Auxiliary of Ocean City American Legion Post 166 welcomes local boys and girls for breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Santa will be sitting down with the kids for breakfast and a little pre-Christmas entertainment and gifts. There’s a minimal charge to cover the food: Children 3 and under are free, tickets are $5 for those 4 to 11, and $10 for guests 12 and over. [email protected].

Dec. 9: Dramatic Reading

The Lower Eastern Shore Chapter of the Maryland Writers Association in partnership with the Salisbury Art Space will present a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Art Space in Downtown Salisbury. The hour-long adaptation by local director Andrew Heller captures all the humor and humanity that people have come to associate with the Christmas classic. John Ebert leads the ensemble cast as Scrooge with local writers and actors providing the supporting voices. This event is the latest in a monthly series of live readings performed at the Salisbury Art Space.

Dec. 9: History Discussion

The Germantown School will host Dr. Clara Small from 10 a.m.-noon as she discusses the history of the role of Buffalo Soldiers. This is the third in the series, Veteran Voices. The event is free, but registration is recommended. To register, email: [email protected] or call 410-641-0638. The Germantown School is located at 10223 Trappe Road, Berlin, Md.

Dec. 9: Vendor Market

The Ocean Resorts Golf Club in Berlin will hold its Holly Jolly Holiday Vendor Market from 2-5 p.m. The event will feature area artisans selling handmade goods and gifts for those who want to shop local for the holidays. There will also be family activities such as visits and hayrides with Santa, an interactive story time and face painting. An ugly sweater contest and a golf putting contest with prizes will also be held. The event is free; hayrides cost $5 per family.

Dec. 12: Feast Day Celebration

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea will celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe and invite the community to a special Holy Eucharist service at 6 p.m., which will begin with a procession outside following the statue of the Virgin Mary into the church through the red doors. Bulletins will be provided with English and Spanish translations, side by side so everyone will be able to follow the service. After the service, there will be a celebration in the church hall which will include Mexican music and food that is traditional for the occasion.

Dec. 14: Hanukkah Celebration

Hosted at The Inn Berlin at 5:30 p.m. Join in as the menorah is illuminated together on the final night of Hanukkah. Event will take place outside.

Dec. 17: All-Faith Service

Join the All Faith Friendship Association at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin for a special interfaith holiday service. Blue Holidays: A Service of Remembrance, Hope, and Light will hold space for people experiencing grief of some kind during the holiday season. In a time of joy, we acknowledge loss too. Together we will pray and light candles of remembrance and hope. Light refreshments will be served after.