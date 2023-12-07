WEST OCEAN CITY — Waterman’s Seafood Co. joining the FINS Hospitality Group, according to an announcement sent to local media this week.

Founded in 1982 by Ed Horner, Waterman’s started as a seafood market, which still remains today, but is also a popular seafood restaurant that offers crabs, fresh seafood, fried chicken and much more.

Jamy Davy, Jeffrey Hamer, Maksym Sopinskyy and TJ Linton are sole partners in the recent buy, according to the press release.

Davy is the current owner and has been an owner since 2004 when it was purchased by him and the Bergey family. In 2019, he became the sole operator. Davy will continue to be involved in the daily operations, as he and Jeffrey Hamer have several other restaurant partnerships within the FINS Hospitality Group.

Jeffrey Hamer started FINS Hospitality Group in 2005 with FINS Fish House and Raw Bar on Rehoboth Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Over the years, FINS Hospitality Group has expanded to now seven locations: FINS Fish House & Raw Bar, FINS Ale House & Raw Bar (Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island), Claws Seafood House, Big Oyster Brewery and most recently, JR’s Seafood Shack. Hamer continues to be involved in all aspects of the locations, taking pride in the success and direction of the company.

Sopinskyy established his career with FINS Hospitality Group in 2005. He has since then worked every kitchen position from dishwasher to line cook, prep, line leader, sous chef and chef. Sopinskyy also holds degrees in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management from Delaware Technical Community College and Johnson & Wales University, respectively. He presently serves as executive chef of FINS Hospitality Group, overseeing all culinary operations for all locations. In demonstrating his culinary experience and knowledge, Sopinskyy has been a major contributor to the success of the group.

TJ Linton began working in the restaurant industry when he was only 19. He joined FINS Hospitality Group in 2016. Since then, he has been involved with opening several of the FINS locations and has managed for each one over the course of his tenure. Linton is currently the District Manager of the group and plays a pivotal role in the new Waterman’s partnership.

Waterman’s General Manager Rod Parsons has been with the company for almost 30 years and will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. By adopting the business as his own, Parsons quickly became, and will remain, an essential piece to the success of Waterman’s. Likewise, Assistant Manager Jessica Bradshaw, who was recently named and coastal event planner of the year, will also continue with Waterman’s. She has been with the company for over 20 years and will remain an integral part of the operations. The management team at Waterman’s is a valuable addition to FINS Hospitality Group and the company’s organic growth.

“This merger will bring all of the employees under a common ownership so that they can receive benefits, retirement, and all of the other perks FINS Hospitality Group has to offer,” said the press release announcing the acquisition. “Being a part of FINS provides opportunity for growth as the FINS and Big Oyster brands continue to expand. Waterman’s will remain the same but jointly be a part of the Fins brand. Waterman’s, welcome to the FINS family.”