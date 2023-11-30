Worcester Preparatory School’s ninth grade class embarked on an exciting adventure to the Iron Pony Adventure Park in Chincoteague, Va. last month. Students indulged in an array of activities, creating memories and building confidence on the aerial adventure course. The park offered more than 30 aerial obstacles spread across two levels, allowing students to push themselves to new heights. Students were fully secured with safety harnesses as they traversed ladders, tight ropes, and balance beams, crossed shaky bridges and cargo nets and finished with a daring, 26-foot-high, pony plunge. Following the ropes course adventure, students enjoyed lunch at Shad Landing in Pocomoke River State Park. The students are pictured above. Bottom left, freshmen Ayath Islam, Jack Adkins and Ronen Poddar take a break on a platform before making their next move. Bottom right, freshman Emma Nordstrom made it look easy as she made her way through the aerial ropes course.