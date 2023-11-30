Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Dec. 2: Cookie Walk

Christmas Cookie Walk and Crafts, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. Cookies and other sweets sold by the pound. Christmas wreaths and other craft items for sale. For more information call 410-641-2186 or email Bethany [email protected].

Dec. 2: Christmas Bazaar

Stevenson UMC will host on 123 N. Main Street, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors, bake table, silent auction and white elephant sale. Lunch will be available including vegetable beef soup and pulled pork sandwiches.

Dec. 2: Fried Chicken Buffet

An all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet will be offered from 11 a.m. until at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36540 Mt Pleasant Road, Willards, Md. 21874. Vegetables, beverage and dessert included with dine-in Carryout platters available. No pre-orders. Adults $15, children $7.50, kids under 6 are free. 410-835-8340.

Dec. 2: Winter Ball

Randy’s Crew, a nonprofit aiming to provide charitable support to the local community, will present a Victorian Christmas Winter Ball at The Globe in Berlin from 6 p.m. until. Event will feature a Victorian dinner buffet, butlered appetizers, cash bar, entertainment by DJ Magellan, silent auction, raffles, horse and carriage rides through Berlin and more. The event will honor Randy’s Rock Star Award Winners Mike and Susan Reynolds of Northern Building Restoration, Inc. Tickets required at $75 person. www.randycrew.com for tickets or contact Wayne Littleon at 443-978-0680 or email [email protected].

Dec. 2-3: Christmas Carnival

Trimper Rides will host from noon-5 p.m. Unique vendors/activities, indoor rides and access to Black Friday sales for deals. Meet Santa in person for free and share your holiday wishes. $2 indoor rides trimperrides.com.

Dec. 3: Frosty Family Festival

The Wicomico Civic Center will deck the halls and the arena for the inaugural Frosty Family Festival from noon-4 p.m. The Civic Center will transform into a winter wonderland for the day, courtesy of Delmarva Christmas Lights. Attendees can enjoy festive live music, craft vendors and wandering holiday characters. Tickets include unlimited access to the Water Boyz Inflatables bounce house village and the opportunity to create an ornament and write a letter to Santa. For an additional fee, families can take photos with Santa or warm up with a festive drink at the hot cocoa bar. Food, drinks and adult beverages will also be available for purchase.

Dec. 3: Holiday Joy Concert

Mid-Atlantic Symphony will perform at Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Featuring Claire Galloway, Soprano and Rob McGinness, Baritone.

Dec. 8: Christmas Concert

Hosted by Stevenson United Methodist Church, the Arlene Reichert Memorial Concert Series presents Community Christmas Concert and Traditional Carol Sing-along at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Stevenson UMC organist Ty Thompson, S. Paul UMC Concert Choir, Buckingham Elementary School Choir, Whatcoat UMC Chancel Choir and Stevenson UMC Praise Band. A love offering will be taken to benefit St. Paul UMC Stained Glass Restoration Fund. Fun for the entire family.

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.

Dec. 9: Holiday Craft Show

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Selbyville Elks 2173, 13308 Worcester Highway, Bishopville, Md. 21813. There will be 15 different vendors. There will be a bake sale table, Chinese Auction and the Elks will have burgers and hotdogs for sale. If you are interested in becoming a Boy Scout with Troop 2173 you must be 11 years old or in the fifth grade. If you wish to donate or have any questions about this event, call Eileen Dudley at 443-880-7180.

Dec. 9: Ocean City Comic Con

Convention Center 40th St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Features hundreds of guests, vendors, exhibitors, cosplayers, and artists on the show floor. Kids 10 & older $12, kids 9 & under free. oceancitycomiccon.com.

Dec. 9: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. There will be a summary of this year’s kids fishing events, Teach A Kid To Fish and The Youth Fishing Contest. Also the Walt Boge Memorial Fishing Contest awards will be presented and all things fishing discussed. Members are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or donation for Diakonia shelter. All welcome.

Dec. 12: Feast Day Celebration

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea will celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe and invite the community to a special Holy Eucharist service at 6 p.m., which will begin with a procession outside following the statue of the Virgin Mary into the church through the red doors. Bulletins will be provided with English and Spanish translations, side by side so everyone will be able to follow the service. After the service, there will be a celebration in the church hall which will include Mexican music and food that is traditional for the occasion.

Dec. 14: Hanukkah Celebration

Hosted at The Inn Berlin at 5:30 p.m. Join in as the menorah is illuminated together on the final night of Hanukkah. Event will take place outside.