Things I Like – December 1, 2023

Holiday toy drives for needy kids

Teens who take their shoes off the door

The post-floss feeling

A fake Christmas tree that looks real

Crying kids with Santa pictures

Sundays of chili and football

Jeffrey Auxer’s ornaments

Blowing a pile of big orange leaves

Working out on Thanksgiving morning

A heated steering wheel in the morning

Silly beer commercials

