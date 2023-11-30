Optimist Club Conducted Youth Identification Project

by

cThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club conducted a youth identification project at Pocomoke Elementary School.  Five classes of kindergarten students were fingerprinted on an identification form that will be given to their parents.   Pictured (left to right) front row are Michael Brown (former PES principal), Roger Pacella (former PES principal and Optimist member), Darlene Crippen (PES educational assistant), Sharyn O’Hare (Optimist member), Carole Spurrier (Optimist member), Bill Hickey (Optimist member and youth ID chair).  Pictured in the back row is  Larry Campbell (Optimist member) and George Solyak (Optimist member).