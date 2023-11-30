Explicit Book Concerns Dominate School Board Meeting; School Librarians Object To Idea Of ‘Older Teen’ Section NEWARK – Complaints about library books and subsequent discussion of potentially adding an “older teen” section to Worcester County Public Schools libraries is a cause for concern among some members of the community. Following a contentious school board meeting last week, during which many people shared concerns with explicit library books and a Pocomoke High… Read More »

Council Advances Code Amendments On Habitable Attics; Officials Debate Parking Impacts OCEAN CITY – A request to move forward with code amendments that would allow habitable attic space turned into a deeper discussion this week about parking and rentals. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them a favorable recommendation from the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission to approve code amendments that would allow… Read More »

Berlin Merchants Welcome Holidays With ‘Shop Small’ Message BERLIN– Local merchants are hoping area residents will remember to shop small this holiday season. Berlin, home to dozens of small businesses in its historic downtown commercial district, was a hive of activity Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as merchants pulled out all the stops to draw in customers. In the wake of slow… Read More »