OCEAN CITY – Ocean City is adding to the holiday cheer with the 40th Annual Ocean City Christmas Parade marching along Coastal Highway on Saturday.

The holiday parade starts at 11 a.m. on Old Landing Road and marches northbound in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway to the judges’ stand at 120th Street.

The event will feature more than 60 units, including high school bands, antique cars, colorful holiday floats and more.

47 ABC WMDT Good Morning Delmarva Anchor Jordie Clark and DJ BK from Radio Ocean City will be the Masters of Ceremony. Professional judges will review bands and other units in nine categories, with trophies being awarded after conclusion of the parade.

Don’t miss the post-parade reception hosted by the Carousel Hotel, bringing additional family fun for participants and patrons alike. Festivities at the hotel will begin immediately after the parade conclusion and will ice skating, a DJ playing continuous holiday music and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, complimentary winter refreshments will be available.

“We are really excited to continue the holiday celebrations and long tradition of the Ocean City Christmas Parade,” said Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller. “An extra special thanks goes out to our parade sponsors at Carousel Oceanfront Hotel and Condos, Coca-Cola, Dunkin Donuts and Food Lion, for helping us to continue this family favorite in Ocean City.”