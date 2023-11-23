Pictured, from left, at this year’s Maryland Rural Impact Awards ceremony are Emily Tunis, Hardwire President/COO; George Tunis, Hardwire CEO; Ryan Wendell, Hardwire CFO; Matthew Culbertson, Hardwire Human Resources, Business Development and Security Director; and Peter Emmons, Hardwire investor. Submitted Photo

Company Earns Award

POCOMOKE CITY – The Rural Maryland Council (RMC) proudly announced that Hardwire, a distinguished manufacturing organization based on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, was selected to receive the Outstanding Rural Economic Development Award at the 2023 Maryland Rural Impact Awards.

The 2023 Maryland Rural Impact Awards, hosted by the Rural Maryland Council, serve to recognize individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to communities throughout rural Maryland. The awards ceremony took place on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis, Md.

Hardwire, a HUBZone Small Business located in Worcester County, has been a pivotal force on the Lower Eastern Shore for several years. Specializing in protective armor systems for military, law enforcement, and civilian applications, Hardwire has not only created family-supporting jobs but has also significantly impacted economic development through innovative and creative solutions.

The company’s commitment to a life-saving mission, demonstrated by the development of protective armor systems, has garnered the attention and admiration of the Rural Maryland Council. Hardwire’s approach, marked by technological advancements, collaboration, and community support, aligns seamlessly with the criteria set for the Outstanding Rural Economic Development Award.

The Rural Maryland Council’s decision to award Hardwire underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to a life-saving mission.

Hardwire CEO George Tunis expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honored to receive the 2023 Maryland Rural Impact Award for Outstanding Rural Economic Development. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire Hardwire team. At Hardwire, we believe in the transformative power of technology, collaboration, and community support. This award is a reflection of our commitment to not only creating jobs and driving economic development but also making a meaningful impact on the well-being of our community.”

Honorable Mary Beth Carozza, Maryland State Senate, Commissioner Caryn Abbott of Worcester County, Nancy Schwendeman, Worcester County Workforce Development specialist, and Melanie Pursel, director of Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development, are among the notable supporters of Hardwire’s nomination.

Hardwire’s contributions extend beyond economic development to encompass community well-being. The company actively engages with local businesses, supports education initiatives, and has played a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by producing over 3 million face shields and providing jobs to over 100 Marylanders. Hardwire also donated 1,700-plus Emergency Response Shields® to Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset County schools to offer active shooter protection amongst their halls.

The Outstanding Rural Economic Development Award recognizes programs, projects, or organizations that successfully attract, retain, or create jobs in rural areas. Hardwire’s achievements in this regard, coupled with their commitment to community well-being, made them a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

The Rural Maryland Council serves as the State’s federally designated state rural development council and advocate for the interests of rural Maryland. The Council brings together citizens, community-based organizations, government officials, and representatives from the for-profit and nonprofit sectors to collectively address the needs of rural Maryland communities.

X

Doctor Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Neil Basumallik, MD, to TidalHealth Primary Care in Salisbury, Md.

Basumallik received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine in Buffalo, N.Y., and a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University in New York City. He completed his internal medicine residency at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

Basumallik is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and is a member of the American College of Physicians. He has participated in several publications and conducted clinical research as a medical student researcher at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Md. Basumallik’s professional interests include preventative medicine, nutrition, and public health.

Bausmallik grew up in Salisbury and graduated from James M. Bennett High School. When he is not treating patients, he enjoys photography, travel, and hiking.

X

Bond Rating Upgrade

OCEAN CITY – Moody’s Investors Service, a leading global credit rating agency, has announced a significant upgrade in the bond rating for Ocean City, Md.

The city’s financial stability and prudent fiscal management have resulted in this noteworthy improvement, reflecting the confidence Moody’s has in Ocean City’s economic resilience and responsible governance.

Moody’s upgraded Ocean City’s bond rating from Aa2 to Aa1, citing several key factors that contributed to this positive assessment. Among these factors are the city’s robust economic development, sound financial management practices, and a diverse and growing revenue base.

This upgraded bond rating is a testament to Ocean City’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustainable growth. It reflects the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position and provide a stable environment for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

City Manager Terry McGean expressed gratitude for the recognition from Moody’s, stating, “We are pleased with Moody’s acknowledgment of our financial strength. This upgraded bond rating is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our local government and community. We remain committed to responsible financial management and ensuring Ocean City continues to thrive.”

X

Agency Recognized

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate and the McClellan Team were recently featured in the Real Leaders Magazine for leasing 25,000 square feet in Oak Ridge Commons, the new home for the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center.

Real Leaders Magazine is a certified B-corporation leadership platform that includes the magazine and a podcast. The vision of Real Leaders is, “A future where every generation leaves the world far better than they found it.”

The Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center is going to provide students from six counties on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and one county from the Eastern Shore of Virginia with experiential learning of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

There are multiple programs within the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center. The Junior Achievement BizTown will allow fifth graders to become business leaders, consumers, and employees where they will learn what it takes to run a successful business, manage personnel and business finances, and work as a team. To help with this program, Junior Achievement has leased spaces out to local businesses that the students can work with. The second program is Junior Achievement Finance Park. This program teaches middle and high school students about personal finance where they will be given a “life scenario”, then visit the different store fronts and obtain information about making decisions about their expenses.

“The Center is designed to increase graduation rates, soft skills, economic growth, opportunities, social mobility, confidence, and financial stability, benefiting the community as a whole,” a news release reads.

X

Golf Club Member Recognized

OCEAN PINES — Ninety-four people turned out earlier this month to help celebrate the Ocean Pines Golf Members Council’s annual End of Season Banquet at the Clubhouse Bar and Grille.

Among other things, the Golf Members Council oversees the members’ scholarship program and hosts annual events including the Ocean Pines / Taylor Bank Scramble, the Bavarian Hops Scramble, and several social functions for the Ocean Pines golf community.

Bob Long, who assisted event organizer Don McMullen, said collecting for Toys for Tots has been a regular part of the banquet for some time, with golf member Joe Pantone overseeing that operation for perhaps two decades.

“Bunk Machen, who worked as a starter at the Golf Club and on the maintenance staff for many years, partnered with Joe,” Long said. “I always enjoyed walking into the banquet and seeing the two of them in their red marine blazers.”

Machen passed away last year, but the Toys for Tots support has remained steadfast, with impressive collection totals each year. Pantone said more than 80 toys were collected on Monday night.

The End of Season Banquet also served to honor Nelson Fenwick. He and his wife, Natalie, are longtime Golf Club members and also belonged to the Men’s and Ladies’ Golf Associations (OPMGA and OPLGA).

“Nelson was the Men’s Day Tournament chair for many years,” Long said. “He began the Sand Dawg program, where members help by filling divots and doing minor maintenance on the course. Members sign up and work on their hole every week or two. They also come out in force and help out on course aeration days. Nelson is the one who got this program started and oversaw its operation for many years.”

Long said the couple are moving out of the area to be closer to family.