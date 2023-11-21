Image courtesy of OCPD

OCEAN CITY – Three weeks after eluding extradition, a New Jersey man is in custody facing rape and assault charges.

After an extensive investigation into an August incident in the resort, the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J., with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, three counts of fourth-degree sexual contact and two counts of second-degree assault. Sanchez was indicted by a Worcester County Circuit Grand Jury and a warrant for his arrest issued.

In October, detectives traveled to New Jersey to execute the arrest warrant. It was learned Castaneda Sanchez was out of town and agreed to meet with detectives on Halloween. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested Sanchez at the Philadelphia International Airport attempting to board a flight to Cancun, Mexico. Castaneda Sanchez was turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department to initiate extradition back to Maryland. However, Castaneda Sanchez was released from custody in Pennsylvania after posting a $30,000 bail. Therefore, the Ocean City arrest warrant remained active.

According to Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, the Ocean City Police Department then partnered with the Maryland State Apprehension Team to locate Castaneda Sanchez. Miller reported last Friday Castaneda Sanchez turned himself into the Maryland State Police at the Frederick barrack on Nov. 13. Castaneda Sanchez has been returned to Worcester County to face the charges.