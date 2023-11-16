ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You often let others complete projects that you’ve started, but you’d be wise to stick with this one if you hope to make that important professional impression.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): As you begin to shop for holiday presents, be sure to put yourself on your list for a well-earned special gift. (Perhaps that trip you’ve been putting off for so long?)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s decision-making time in the workplace. Use your communication talents to put your case for a promotion in the best light. In addition, a family member has news.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You continue to see progress in both your personal and professional aspects. But be careful not to allow holiday pressures to erupt and cause new problems.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You relish being surrounded by the bright lights of the holiday season, but be careful that they don’t blind you from seeing the true motives behind a friend’s recent behavior.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): “Flexibility” remains your watchword at this time. Expect more changes in your plans. But stay the course, and you’ll soon enjoy smooth sailing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Recent family problems have simmered down for the holidays, but they’re still boiling beneath the surface. Expect new support in your search for a resolution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Holiday plans could include long-delayed reunions with people you loved in the past and still keep close to your heart. Reach out to them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Opposites attract in physics, but not necessarily between humans. Be wary of a relationship with which you don’t feel comfortable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): That business decision finally can be made now that you have the facts to back it up. You could also get a surprise offer to do some holiday traveling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your circle of friends widens as new people come into your life. An old friend urges you to reconsider travel plans that you once put aside.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You have a warm and generous nature, but be careful that it doesn’t get out of control during these holiday times. Make careful decisions and stick to them.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for seeing beyond the obvious. You also have a sense of curiosity that makes you want to discover hidden places.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.