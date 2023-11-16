National Aquarium, Resort Officials Celebrate New Stranding Response Center OCEAN CITY – Officials last week celebrated the opening of a new stranding response center in Ocean City. Last Friday, city officials and representatives with the National Aquarium gathered at the Ocean City Municipal Complex at 65th Street to dedicate the aquarium’s new stranding response center. The 400-square-foot space, dedicated to long-time volunteers Chuck and… Read More »

Resort Rape Suspect Apprehended In Frederick; N.J. Man Faces 10 Charges After Summer Incident OCEAN CITY – Three weeks after eluding extradition, a New Jersey man is in custody facing rape and assault charges. After an extensive investigation into an August incident in the resort, the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J., with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts…

Snow Hill Sells Riverboat SNOW HILL– The Black-Eyed Susan left Snow Hill for Taylor's Island late last week. Slaughter Creek Marina purchased the Black-Eyed Susan, the Town of Snow Hill's riverboat, for $24,800. The boat left its dock at Sturgis Park Nov. 15. "It's a bittersweet time in that so many held high hopes that the Black-Eyed Susan would…