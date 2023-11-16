Things I Like – November 17, 2023

by

Youth athletes celebrating together

Spotting a bald eagle in flight

Carryout for lunch the next day

A Sunday of church and football

The Berlin Bubble Project

Netflix’s “All The Light We Cannot See”

The initial snugness of jeans after a wash

When a quick text will do

Having dress shoes for years

A speech that brings goose bumps

When all the Halloween stuff is away

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.