OC Elementary Honors Veterans Day

Students AIn honor of Veterans Day, Ocean City Elementary School first grade students enjoyed a live zoom from Lieutenant Colonel Oles, a Marine Corps Veteran.  Oles is related to first grade teacher Melanie Coleman, who is pictured above with her class. Oles answered questions and taught students about his duties as a marine, including flying Osprey for three deployments and now a part of the air traffic control at Miramar Marine Corps Base, in San Diego.  Submitted Photos