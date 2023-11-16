Flock for a Cure Night Held at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium

by

cThe Delmarva Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were proud to team up for Flock for a Cure night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium during the summer. The main mission of the night was to support and raise awareness for those affected by cancer. Through the sale of name space and the jerseys at auction, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were able to raise $3,000 for three local charities and purchase $1,000 in toys to donate to Brooke’s Toy Closet.