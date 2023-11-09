WPS 9th Graders Visit Iron Pony Adventure Park

Students EWorcester Preparatory School’s ninth grade embarked on an exciting adventure to the Iron Pony Adventure Park in Chincoteague, Va. last month. The park offered more than 30 aerial obstacles spread across two levels, allowing students to push themselves to new heights. Students were fully secured with safety harnesses as they traversed ladders, tight ropes, and balance beams, crossed shaky bridges and cargo nets and finished with a daring, 26-foot-high, pony plunge. Pictured taking a break on a platform are freshmen Ayath Islam, Jack Adkins and Ronen Poddar.