ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There’s no need for that suspicious Aries mind of yours to work overtime, either at home or on the job. Remember that appearances are often deceiving.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new opportunity might seem riskier than you would like. Examine all sides; then rely on your good sense to guide you toward the right decision.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might be enjoying your new relationship, but if you’re still unsure of a commitment, continue to hold off. Your instincts are usually right.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel under pressure these days, but be careful not to blow off steam in a way you’ll later regret. Opt for a calm discussion to air out grievances.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A difficult situation will need more than your personal charm to resolve it. Put that Leonine intelligence to work, and you’ll soon come up with a prudent solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A friend might resent your well-intended attempt to offer advice. Back off and let things settle down before you try again. Meanwhile, be cautious about investments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be careful about taking on added obligations at work and/or in your personal life without first checking to see whether you can handle the extra load.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A rejection is no reason for you to give up. Check to see what went wrong and make adjustments. Then try again! Success is in your aspect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Things should be looking up at work, as your ideas begin to find favor with both bosses and co-workers. Romantic aspects also improve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be more loving with your spouse or partner to prove that you’re not taking them for granted. In addition, business deals will need careful scrutiny.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): As the holidays approach, be wary of those who can take unfair advantage of your generous nature. Also, an old injury flares up and needs attention.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Expect to see some old friends at upcoming holiday gatherings, including some who were — and could once again be — very special in your life.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a strong sense of responsibility, and whatever you decide to do, you do it to the best of your ability.

