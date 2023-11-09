Clarie Hendrix, business manager and consultant, stylist Kerry Page and owner Sandy Beauchamp are pictured at Coastal Cuts Hair Studio this week. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

OCEAN CITY – Decades of experience. Personal relationships with clients. Affordable services.

That is what the operators of Coastal Cuts Hair Studio say makes the salon unique.

“There’s a lot of experience within these four walls …,” owner Sandy Beauchamp said. “It’s like a family here.”

Last November, Beauchamp opened Coastal Cuts within the Ocean Gateway Center, located in West Ocean City. Joined with her daughter, business manager and consultant Clarie Hendrix, and four other stylists, Beauchamp began building a successful business.

Now, one year later, Beauchamp said she is eager to continue doing the job she loves.

“It’s a pleasure when you have a job and it’s not work,” she said.

Beauchamp is no stranger to the cosmetology industry. With 40 years of experience, she has worked with hundreds of clients, managed a corporation and owned her own salon.

Following the death of her mother in 2021, Beauchamp began entertaining the idea of opening a place of her own. And in 2022, Coastal Cuts opened its doors to the community.

“It’s been exciting,” she said. “It’s been a big talk of the town. And I’ve been meeting new clients.”

Coastal Cuts offers a wide range of services, including women’s, men’s and children’s haircuts, perms, color and conditioning treatments, and more. The salon also offers pedicures, manicures, waxing and a wide range of facials, including an oxygen glow facial, a triple corrective enzyme facial, and a firm and lift facial, to name a few.

“It’s high-quality care for a lower price,” Hendrix said.

Coastal Cuts is also seeking new stylists as business grows. Hendrix said Coastal Cuts is offering a sign-on bonus, paid out over six months, and educational opportunities. She said those interested can email [email protected].

“We are currently working with Matrix, and we do a lot of extended education, or have the opportunity …,” she said. “With that education piece, we’ve had Biolage classes so far, we’ve had a color class, just teaching different techniques, and we have an opportunity to send girls away to different courses.”

Coastal Cuts is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments for early mornings and evenings can also be made upon request. New customers will receive $10 off a cut and color.

“We treat our clients like family,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said community members can also attend the salon’s open house, which will be held Dec. 8 and 9 from 1-4 p.m. Coastal Cuts will offer a raffle door prize, light refreshments, goodie bags, samples and more.

“We will also be fully decorated for Christmas,” she added.

For more information on Coastal Cuts, or to schedule an appointment, visit the salon’s website, coastalcutsoc.com, or the Coastal Cuts Facebook page.

“For what we’ve done this year, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said.