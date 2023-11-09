Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Nov. 10: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold its monthly dinner from 4-6 p.m. Carryout or eat in. Cost is $14, crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches and sides; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

Nov. 10: Art Show, Reception

The Worcester County Arts Council, 6 Jefferson Street, Berlin, will host its Small Treasures Juried Show and Reception, 5-7 p.m. Eighteen Artists entered 29 pieces of artwork to be judged by Dr. Cynthia Byrd, executive director of the Julia A. Purnell Museum in Snow Hill. The awards will be announced at 5:30. In addition to the juried exhibit, artwork created by 30 artists and members of the co-op gallery will be on display and available for purchase.

Nov. 10-11: Retreat

There will be a knitting, quilting, scrapbook retreat at the Grand Hotel on 21st Street. There will be demonstrations, classes and a LARGE flea market of craft supplies. Support local 4-H. Call 443-235- 2926 for more information.

Nov. 10-11: Adoption Event

Town Cats will host from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd., Berlin.

Nov. 11: Document Shredding Event

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Church Street in Berlin, will host from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals can bring up to three boxes of personal documents that they want shredded to the Shred-it truck in St. Paul’s parking lot. Light refreshments will be available. The church will also be open for free tours of the interior, so come see the beautiful stained-glass windows that are registered with the Library of Congress. Please bring a canned food item to donate for a local charity in exchange for the shredding of your documents.

Nov. 11: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Speaker will be Captain Ron Fisher, writer of “Capt. Ron’s Fish Tales” column in The Courier newspaper. He will discuss late fall fishing for tautog, striped bass and sheepshead and how to catch them. Angler members will also give updates on local fishing regulations, club charter trips and all things fishing. All welcome.

Nov. 11: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th Street will host from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring Christmas Home Place, vintage and new jewelry, bakery delights, gifts, silent auction, Friar Gary’s Fries and carryout soup and sandwich lunch. Proceeds support local missions. The church’s thrift shop will be open. 410-289-7430.

Nov. 11: Free Concert

St. Matthew’s by the Sea, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick, will host the Adoration Quartet for a free concert at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Love offerings accepted.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day Exhibit

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center’s veterans stories. The exhibit’s opening reception is on Veteran’s Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The exhibit will run through Jan. 16 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Germantown School, 10223 Trappe Road, Berlin or other times by appointment. For more information, call 410-641-0638 or email [email protected].

Nov. 14-16: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually, 6-9 p.m. Cost: $20.00 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].

Nov. 15: Trivia At Library

If you loved the TV shows of the past, then you are a perfect candidate for the next trivia contest at the Ocean Pines Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the large meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers with refreshments served. The event is free with no registration necessary. No team too big or small. Bring your friends, neighbors, siblings, in-laws or come and form a team at the event or play alone. Sponsored by Friends of the Ocean Pines Library.

Nov. 16: Film Festival

Assateague Coastal Trust’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival will spotlight 14 short films, combined with environmental awareness, action and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. This flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing WSFF films to more than 65,000 people annually, and the local event will be held in Ocean City at Seacrets’s Morley Hall.

ACT is encouraging attendees to secure their tickets now, as they are selling fast. Doors open at 6 p.m., with films starting at 7 p.m., giving guests plenty of time to view and bid on all the gift baskets and auction items that have been generously donated by local donors.

Individual ticket prices are $25 apiece and ticket bundles of five are available for $100.Advance tickets are now available for purchase at www.actforbays.org/wsff.

Nov. 16: General Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting their November General Meeting and Installation of new officers at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin. The guest speaker will be US Congressman Andy Harris. Doors open at 5:50 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $50, all-inclusive and a cash bar will be available. Seating is limited. For more information contact us by email@[email protected] or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.

Nov. 17-18: Christmas Bazaar

St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior on 1705 Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City will host from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Event is free and offers gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants/flowers, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auctions, homemade baked goods and candy. Food will be available dine-in or carryout.

Nov. 18: Shop With A Cop

Kiwanis “Shop With A Cop” Special Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets $9, children under 10 are free. Proceeds benefit local youth. Carryout also available.

Nov. 18: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carry out at the main station in Bishopville on Saturday, from noon-2 p.m. $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to preorder by Nov. 15.

Nov. 19: Community Thanksgiving Service

The All Faith Friendship Association will host at 7 p.m. at the Community Church, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Interfaith service to give prayers of thanksgiving, sharing peace with neighbors. A special collection will be gathered for Worcester Goes Purple and Beyond Your Walls mobile shower unit.

Nov. 23: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43nd annual free thanksgiving dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Ocean City. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call 410-289-4054 to RSVP from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. or sign-up on line at ocbaptist.com. Dinners will also be delivered to shut-ins.

Nov. 23: Turkey Trot

2nd Annual Diakonia Turkey Trot will take place on the Boardwalk in Ocean City with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the walk/fun run at 9 a.m. Best turkey day costumes welcomed. Kids games and activities starting at 8 a.m. First 250 participants get a T-shirt. Registration now open at diakoniaoc.org. Entry fee increases closer to event.

Dec. 2: Cookie Walk

Christmas Cookie Walk and Crafts, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. Cookies and other sweets sold by the pound. Christmas wreaths and other craft items for sale. For more information call 410-641-2186 or email Bethany [email protected].

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.

Dec. 9: Holiday Craft Show

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Selbyville Elks 2173, 13308 Worcester Highway, Bishopville, Md. 21813. There will be 15 different vendors. There will be a bake sale table, Chinese Auction and the Elks will have burgers and hotdogs for sale. If you are interested in becoming a Boy Scout with Troop 2173 you must be 11 years old or in the fifth grade. If you wish to donate or have any questions about this event, call Eileen Dudley at 443-880-7180.