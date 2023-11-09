“Pink for a Purpose” Raises Funds for TidalHealth

by

cJill Stone, senior director of physical medicine at TidalHealth and a breast cancer survivor, raised $11,000 for TidalHealth’s Drive to Mobile Mammography through the “Pink for a Purpose” fundraiser at her home. Since its inception four years ago, the fundraiser has generated and donated over $53,000, the majority of which has gone directly to the TidalHealth Foundation to be used for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Stone is pictured with Jessica Hales, TidalHealth Foundation president.