OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Small Business on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fenwick Inn at 138th street in north Ocean City.

The summit is for entrepreneurs who have passion for their business but find themselves overwhelmed by aspects of what it takes to run their business on a daily basis in a climate of rising expenses and manpower issues.

“We can all see that businesses are incredibly stretched, particularly with the staffing challenges they are facing,” said Amy Thompson, executive director of the Greater Ocean City Chamber. “It’s difficult for business owners to access the free resources that are being made available, so we are gathering the resources in one place, at the same time, to meet people where they are and give them timely help.”

The event will consist of dynamic, interactive 30-minute sessions. Chamber members who are experts in their field will be presenting on a multitude of topics including human resources, information technology, accounting, banking, recruiting, marketing, insurance and more.

For those thinking about starting a new business, there will also be a panel discussion comprised of experts representing free resources available in the region to access additional training resources, help develop a business plan, and to secure funding through grants and other means.

Sponsors who will be presenting include BBSI, PNC, TechMD, Deeley Insurance Group, CG Accounting Group, LLC, The Law Offices of James A. List, LLC, Summer Jobs OCMD, Small Business Development Center, Maryland Capital Enterprises and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Continental breakfast is included. Advance registration is encouraged at https://bit.ly/OCSmallBusinessSummit. Attendees may also pay at the door.

According to Thompson, the Greater Ocean City Chamber is in the business of supporting business. Worcester County boasts the highest number of small businesses in the state of Maryland. The chamber is committed to assisting businesses in their journey from small to larger enterprises. Thriving business makes for a thriving community, Thompson added.

For more information on the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, visit www.oceancity.org.