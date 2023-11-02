Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Nov. 4: Christmas Bazaar

The Shepherd’s Nook at the Community Church at Ocean Pines will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a number of tables offering a variety of goods. There will also be a bake sale and light lunch fare will be available. Something for everyone! Don’t miss it!!

Nov. 4: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

Remson Christian Church, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke, will hold from 4-7 p.m. All you can eat. Adults, $16; children ages 6-12, $8; and children under six free. Carryouts available.

Nov. 4: AYCE Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will hold from 11 a.m. until. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included. Carryouts available. Adults, $15; children $7.50; and kids under six free.

Nov. 4: Tractor Pull

Shore Fun Garden Tractor Pull benefit located at 5761 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill. Free to watch, youth through adult classes. 443-366-2034.

Nov. 4: Spaghetti Dinner

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding to benefit the Samaritan Shelter in Pocomoke from 4-7 p.m. The dinner will be at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall, 18 3rd Street, Pocomoke City and the tickets are adults, $10; children, $4; under age 4, free. Contact the church for tickets at 410-957-1518 or buy them at the dinner.

Nov. 5: Church Homecoming

Located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville United Methodist Church will celebrate at 2 p.m. The homecoming service celebrates the saints of the church with special music and preaching. The guest pastor will be Danny Travers. A delicious fellowship meal will follow the Homecoming service in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for this day of celebration and fellowship.

Nov. 8: Free Pinochle Class

The Ocean City 50Plus Center will be offering to those who want to learn the game or need a refresher. It will be from 10 a.m.-noon and is open to any 50 plus adult in the area. The center is located at 104 41st Street, in Ocean City next to the Convention Center. For more info. please contact Patty Lockett at 410-289-4725.

Nov. 8-11: Retreat

There will be a knitting, quilting, scrapbook retreat at the Grand Hotel on 21st Street. There will be demonstrations, classes and a LARGE flea market of craft supplies. Support local 4-H. Call 443-235- 2926 for more information.

Nov. 10-11: Adoption Event

Town Cats will host from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd., Berlin.

Nov. 11: Document Shredding Event

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 3 Church Street in Berlin, will host from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals can bring up to three boxes of personal documents that they want shredded to the Shred-it truck in St. Paul’s parking lot. Light refreshments will be available. The church will also be open for free tours of the interior, so come see the beautiful stained-glass windows that are registered with the Library of Congress. Please bring a canned food item to donate for a local charity in exchange for the shredding of your documents.

Nov. 11: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Speaker will be Captain Ron Fisher, writer of “Capt. Ron’s Fish Tales” column in The Courier newspaper. He will discuss late fall fishing for tautog, striped bass and sheepshead and how to catch them. Angler members will also give updates on local fishing regulations, club charter trips and all things fishing. All welcome.

Nov. 11: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th Street will host from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring Christmas Home Place, vintage and new jewelry, bakery delights, gifts, silent auction, Friar Gary’s Fries and carryout soup and sandwich lunch. Proceeds support local missions. The church’s thrift shop will be open. 410-289-7430.

Nov. 11: Free Concert

St. Matthew’s by the Sea, 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick, will host the Adoration Quartet for a free concert at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. Love offerings accepted.

Nov. 14-16: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually, 6-9 p.m. Cost: $20.00 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].

Nov. 17-18: Christmas Bazaar

St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior on 1705 Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City will host from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Event is free and offers gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants/flowers, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auctions, homemade baked goods and candy. Food will be available dine-in or carryout.

Nov. 23: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43nd annual free thanksgiving dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Ocean City. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call 410-289-4054 to RSVP from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. or sign-up on line at ocbaptist.com. Dinners will also be delivered to shut-ins.

Nov. 23: Turkey Trot

2nd Annual Diakonia Turkey Trot will take place on the Boardwalk in Ocean City with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the walk/fun run at 9 a.m. Best turkey day costumes welcomed. Kids games and activities starting at 8 a.m. First 250 participants get a T-shirt. Registration now open at diakoniaoc.org. Entry fee increases closer to event.

Nov. 18: Shop With A Cop

Kiwanis “Shop With A Cop” Special Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets $9, children under 10 are free. Proceeds benefit local youth. Carryout also available.

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.