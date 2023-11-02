RWWC Held October Luncheon

dThe Republican Women of Worcester County held their October luncheon meeting on Oct. 26 at Worcester Technical High School.  The guest speaker was Loren Spivack, “The Free Market Warrior.” Spivack is a nationally known speaker and author who shares his insights into American politics and economics.  Pictured with Spivack is Sandy Zitzer, president of RWWC.