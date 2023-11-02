Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County recently held a groundbreaking event to launch a fundraising campaign for its new administrative offices and second ReStore location in Fruitland. Above, dignitaries, doners and board members are pictured celebrating its new location. Submitted photo

Space Leased

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate senior advisors Andy Ball and Meredith Mears have collaborated to lease a unit in Avalon Plaza, located at 8245 Dickerson Lane in Salisbury.

This 3,000- square-foot space will be the new home to “Cute Little Giggles Daycare Center.”

Ball had the space listed, while Mears was able to bring the tenant. This center will be North Salisbury’s newest daycare center and is set to open in early 2024. “Cute Little Giggles Daycare Center” will have children starting from infancy and up to the age of three.

Cynthia Harrison, owner of “Cute Little Giggles Daycare Center,” said, “Merry and I worked together for many months to find the best location. We looked at many places and took our time to make sure all was perfect before executing!”

F. Fong, managing-member of the Avalon Plaza, says, “Andy and SVN Miller have always found me quality tenants and have always negotiated wisely. He doesn’t just rush the deal through, but makes sure all angles of the transaction are covered.”

If you would like to contact Andy Ball or Meredith Mears, email an[email protected] or [email protected], or call 410.543.2440.

SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate is a regional firm specializing in commercial real estate, providing advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing, and asset and property management services to clients in the mid-Atlantic region.

X

License Earned

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group proudly announces that Benjamin Dealy, AIA, has earned his professional architecture license. He has met the requirements set out by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, including education, experience, and rigorous professional exams.

Dealy graduated from Marywood University, earning his Bachelor of Architecture. He joined the firm as an architectural designer in the Salisbury, Md., office in 2017 and became secretary of the AIA Maryland Chesapeake Bay Chapter in 2022. Dealy has been a valuable member of the firm and has supported various project types, given his diverse and rich skill set.

Becker Morgan Group applauds Dealy for taking the next step in his professional career and enhancing the firm’s professional service offerings to clients and community partners.

X

Employees Recognized

Ocean City – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Devan and announce the hiring of Steven Bollinger.

Devan has been promoted to senior vice president. Devan joined Bank of Ocean City as vice president in May of 2021. She has over 27 years of banking experience in a variety of positions. Jennifer is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM). She currently oversees the Compliance Management Program, and Internal Audit function of the bank. Additionally, Devan is a member of the Government Relations Council for the Maryland Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association.

Bollinger joins Bank of Ocean City with over 30 years of lending, portfolio management and credit administration experience. He is a graduate of the Central Atlantic School of Banking and hold a BS in accounting with a minor in business management, from York College of Pennsylvania. Steve joins the Bank of Ocean City from a larger Maryland-based bank. Steve has been appointed vice president/senior credit analyst. He has been active in serving the United Way, as well as lending a hand to work on Habit for Humanity properties in Baltimore’s inner city. He is looking forward to finding opportunities to serve the Worcester County community.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of Jennifer Devan to Senior Vice President. Bank of Ocean City is lucky to have someone that can stay on top of the ever-changing compliance regulation environment, she is a true asset to the bank,” said Tingle. “I am also excited to have Steve join the Bank. Finding someone with his experience and knowledge is rare. He will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented team of bankers at Bank of Ocean City. For any business to thrive, you need great employees. I believe Bank of Ocean City has the best employees available and they are ready to assist you, our customers and community, with all of your banking needs.”

Bank of Ocean City is a locally owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has six offices; two in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin, one in Fenwick Island, Del., and our newest office, located in Selbyville, Del.

X

Most Wired Award

BERLIN – In the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ (CHIME) October release of the 2023 Digital Health Most Wired Survey results, the healthcare IT executives organization has named Atlantic General Hospital and Health System the recipient of the Most Wired Level 8 distinction for both the acute and ambulatory care settings.

Among the more than 55,000 facilities represented, Atlantic General Hospital and Health System ranked in the top 1%, above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Among the multitude of IT-supported initiatives included in the organization’s survey was online appointment scheduling. Initially rolled out in late 2021, the secure web-based scheduling service was first made available to current patients of Atlantic General Health System seeking appointments with the network’s primary care providers and specialists.

This month, the appointment scheduling feature was fully integrated into FollowMyHealth, the patient portal tool associated with the organization’s electronic medical record. And, by the end of the calendar year the web-based scheduling tool, which allows individuals to search by provider and available appointment dates and times, will be extended to new patients.

This follows on the heels of the expansion of mobile features such as text-based appointment confirmation and cancellation capabilities and advance check-ins for appointments.

“This award recognizes not just our IT department here at Atlantic General, but the successful collaborative work of our organization’s leadership, clinical teams and support departments to implement technologies that improve patient care and the overall patient experience,” said Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information services at Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. “We’re thrilled to be among the Most Wired recipients again this year.”

“We are proud to recognize Atlantic General’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Their pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”