Yacht Club Holds “U.S. Troops Care Package Project”

dOn Oct. 8, an event titled  “U.S. Troops Care Package Project” was sponsored by Steel Blu Vodka and held at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.  Over a dozen members of the Republican Women of Worcester County participated in the event.  The packages will be shipped to U.S. troops here and abroad.  Pictured left to right are Yvonne Babcock, Jean Delcher, Darlene Stevens, Sandy Zitzer, Vera Beck, Kris Barron, Brenda Barbaro and Amy Mike.