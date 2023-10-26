SNOW HILL – The Town of Snow Hill will once again host a Halloween Block Party.

On Oct. 28, beginning at 6 p.m., the Town of Snow Hill, in partnership with Maryland’s Coast, Downtown Snow Hill and Tides & Vine, will host the second annual Snow Hill Halloween Block Party.

Nancy Hendricks, co-chair of the town’s promotion committee, said festivities include a Halloween parade, a bounce house, games, crafts, facepainting and a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”

“It’s really an event to promote the town and its businesses,” she said. “And it’s about neighbors getting together and having a good time.”

Hendricks said the block party is a revival of the Halloween festivities the Town of Snow Hill hosted in years past.

She said last year’s first annual block party attracted several Snow Hill residents.

“We used to do a Halloween parade and it kind of died away,” she said. “We started it up again last year on a whim, and a lot of people were there. The kids also had a great time.”

Now back for a second year, Hendricks said there will be something for everyone at the Halloween block party. She said the event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a Halloween parade, which will make a loop starting at the municipal lot behind Oaked 110.

“They will be giving out trophies for best costume and things like that,” she explained.

From there, the town will host a block party, featuring DJ Deogee, Halloween crafts, games, a bounce house and more. Hendricks said there will also be a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on an inflatable, outdoor screen.

“The Bearded Mens Society of Ocean City will also be hosting a beer truck for those 21 and over,” Hendricks said. “The proceeds will benefit Diakonia.”

Hendricks encouraged everyone to come out and participate in the Snow Hill Halloween Block Party. She said the evening will be similar to Snow Hill First Friday, as there will be an opportunity to meet and spend time with neighbors, while enjoying activities with the kids.

“Everybody should come on down,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The block party will be one of three Halloween-related events taking place in Snow Hill in the coming days.

On Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m., Maryland’s Coast and Worcester County Recreation and Parks will host a Track or Treat event for kids ages 12 and under at the Worcester County Recreation Center. The event will feature vendors and goodies, and families are encouraged to bring their own bags.

The Town of Snow Hill will also host a night of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.