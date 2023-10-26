Worcester Prep’s kindergarten class took a field trip to Parsons Farms Produce in Dagsboro, Del. Students had a blast riding the tractor out to the pumpkin fields and eagerly picking their own pumpkins to take home. During the fun-filled afternoon, kindergartners learned about the different crops grown at the farm, the life cycle of pumpkins and visit with furry friends. The class is pictured, left, with kindergarten teacher Heather Dennis and Erica Phillips and assistants Jennifer Hoen and Ingrid Poffenberger. Below, Will Rafinski, Carter Grahn and Barney Hall ride the tractor out to the pumpkin fields at Parsons Farms.