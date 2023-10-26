BERLIN – The following represents a collection of announcements of local achievements.
- Gavin Hentschel of Berlin was among the more than 900 cadets and students at The Citadel named to the Dean’s List.
- Heidi McNeeley of Berlin received the Master of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony.
- Casey Mull of Ocean City was named to the President’s List for the Summer 2023 semester at Georgia State University.
- Connor Hudson of Berlin has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s (SNHU) Summer 2023 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
- James Madison University recently welcomed the Class of 2027 to campus including Charley Corey of Ocean City who plans to major in Marketing; Jenna Olafsson of Berlin, who plans to major in Justice Studies; and Olivia Olafsson of Berlin, who plans to major in Marketing.
- Grace Watson has been selected to serve as a Student Ambassador at Bob Jones University for the 2023-24 academic year. Watson, a Biblical Counseling major, is a resident of Berlin.
- Erin Duncan of Selbyville, Del. was among the 596 students who earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University. Additionally, Mount St. Mary’s University announced its President’s List recipients including James Blackmore of Berlin and Elizabeth Pivec of Berlin.
- Isabella A Keith of Selbyville, Del. has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Allied Health Cum Laude from Kutztown University.
- More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester including Mark Andrews of Berlin, Kenneth Barnes of Ocean City, Elizabeth Carter of Ocean City, Rachel Dypsky of Ocean City, Antonio Franco-Loosemore of Ocean City, Kristopher Gilbert of Berlin, Donald Giles of Berlin, Jennifer Hardester of Berlin, Allison Hunter of Berlin, Lilly Jones of Ocean City, Saphara Lambrinos, Sibel Lorentz of Ocean City, Julia Miller of Berlin, Alexis Million of Berlin, Steven Pacobit of Ocean City, Matthew Reilly of Ocean City and Adrienne Story of Selbyville.
- Cape Fear Community College announced Lucinda McNamara has been named Dean of University Transfer and Partnerships and will work with the transfer department of the North Carolina college. McNamara, a Worcester County native and daughter of Madison “Jim” and Elisabeth Bunting, Jr., holds a master’s degree in Television and Film from San Diego State University. She is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School.