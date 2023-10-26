100 Years of Selbyville VFC Celebrated

by

eThe First State Marines donated $1,000 to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. Pictured is First State Detachment Don Coffin announcing the donation at the podium, while Matt Sliwa, president of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, and Dave Kline of the First State Detachment, hold the ceremonial check.