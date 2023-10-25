Mary Adeline Bradford, center, granddaughter of the late Fire Chief Ralph R. Dennis, is pictured in front of the rededicated fire engine with family and fire company representatives. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Officials recognized the sacrifice of a former Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company chief with an engine rededication this week.

On Tuesday, officials with the Ocean City Fire Department gathered at Fire Station 5 in West Ocean City to honor former Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ralph R. Dennis with an engine rededication ceremony. Dennis, a founding member of the fire company and a longtime legislator, was the first Ocean City firefighter to die in the line of duty.

“A lot of us can stand on the sidelines, we can sit down, or we can stand up and stand out,” said Ocean City Fire Department Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “Chief Dennis was that chief that stood up and stood out as a fighter.”

Dennis, 49, died on the evening of July 24, 1937, shortly after working with local firefighters to extinguish a chimney fire at the George Washington Hotel. He succumbed to the injuries he suffered after inhaling chemicals used to extinguish the blaze.

As a founding member of the fire company, Dennis served as its first assistant chief. He also spent 12 years of his 32-year service as the company’s fire chief.

In addition to his role within the fire company, Dennis served as principal at Ocean City High School and as a delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing Worcester County in Annapolis for roughly nine years.

During Tuesday’s rededication ceremony, Bowers recognized Dennis as not only a leader within the community, but as a visionary within the fire company.

“Any organization is only as good as its foundation,” he said. “The men and women who serve on the frontlines are certainly that foundation but so are our chief officers. And Chief Dennis certainly was and will always be remembered as a visionary for this department.”

Past Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bo Duke added that Dennis is known for his courage, honor and commitment. He said the engine rededication recognizes the ultimate sacrifice he made in service to others.

“It is the least we can do for this great forefather of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company,” he said.

Dennis’ granddaughter, Mary Adeline Bradford, also recognized her grandfather’s contributions to the community. She shared stories of his time in the fire company, as well as his legislative achievements.

“I can’t thank the fire department enough for the recognition that has come to my grandfather,” she said.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s event, the fire department unveiled a plaque on Engine 701 recognizing Dennis for his service and sacrifice.